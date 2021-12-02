Left Menu

MSRTC takes action against over 500 employees as strike continues

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC on Thursday suspended 498 permanent employees and sacked 36 daily wage workers for taking part in ongoing strike which entered the 36th day.The total of suspended employees rose to 9,141 and that of daily wage workers whose service has been terminated rose to 1,928.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Thursday suspended 498 permanent employees and sacked 36 daily wage workers for taking part in ongoing strike which entered the 36th day.

The total of suspended employees rose to 9,141 and that of daily wage workers whose service has been terminated rose to 1,928. The employees are on strike since October 28, seeking merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the Maharashtra government. The agitation intensified from November 9, paralyzing the state-run bus service. An MSRTC spokesperson said 18,882 employees out of total 92,266 reported to work during the day. The corporation managed to operate 1,348 buses on various routes till 6 pm. It included 1,105 ordinary buses, one semi-luxury (Hirkani), 178 Shivshahi and 64 Shivneri buses. On Wednesday, the corporation had operated 1,597 buses, highest since November 9. PTI KK KRK KRK

