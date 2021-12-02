Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures invests in Soulflower

Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures, the venture capital fund of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, has signed an agreement to invest in Soulflower, a D2C company operating in the clean beauty space.

However, the company has not disclosed the amount.

The funds raised will be invested in increasing brand transparency for consumers by adopting technology in seed-to-skin, sustainable manufacturing, and pure ingredient sourcing from The Soulflower Farm, said a joint statement. Founded by Natasha Tuli, Soulflower caters to high efficacy Farm2Face personal care solutions in domestic and international markets.

''Our investment in Soulflower is part of our strategy to support innovative D2C Clean Beauty Brands. We want to back authentic brands that address the unique requirements of consumers,'' said Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures Managing Partner Sumit Keshan.

The brand has served over one million customers till date. ''This is the fifth investment of our fund, the earlier ones being MyGlamm, Ustraa, LetsShave and Onelife nutraceuticals," he added Natasha Tuli said:''The investment will enable Soulflower to further strengthen its position as a pioneer in the Clean Beauty Cruelty-Free segment. We are excited to be supported by Wipro Consumer Care. It helps us in our journey towards the rapid expansion of our e-commerce footprint.'' PTI KRH KRH RUJ RUJ

