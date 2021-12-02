Air pollution: Delhi schools closed till further orders; board exams, online classes to continue

The Delhi government announced on Thursday the closure of all schools in the national capital till further orders amid rising air pollution levels.

However, board exams will continue as scheduled and teaching-learning activities will be conducted online, it said.

The decision came hours after the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government for resuming physical classes in schools despite an increase in the air pollution levels in the city.

''The schools had remained closed for a very long time and the decision to reopen them was made, keeping in mind the situation at that time, where pollution levels were decreasing in Delhi. But as we can see right now, the pollution levels have risen again. The government is constantly monitoring the situation. We have now decided to close the schools, once again, from tomorrow. Schools will be closed for all classes,'' Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai told reporters.

''All schools, colleges, educational coaching institutes, skill development and training institutes, other training institutes, libraries (except where exams are being conducted) shall be closed with immediate effect till further review,'' Rai said.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia said all board exams will be conducted as per schedule.

After remaining shut since November 13, physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions had resumed from Monday.

Schools had first closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. After remaining closed for nearly 10 months, schools reopened partially in January this year for classes 10 and 12 but had to be closed again in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. While schools reopened in September for classes 9 to 12, they were allowed for all classes from November 1, following which they had to be closed again due to rising levels of pollution.

Citing challenges posed by the new Covid variant, Rai said the situation isn't good for running metro trains and buses at full seating capacity.

''So, there has been no discussion on odd-even (car rationing scheme)," he said.

The Delhi government had earlier extended the ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, till December 7. CNG and electric trucks are allowed to enter Delhi.

The ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi will also continue till further orders in view of the high air pollution levels.

In a bid to reduce vehicular pollution, the government has started a special bus service to ferry its staff from government residential colonies in 14 areas in the city and extended the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign till December 18.

Rai said for the past two months, the Delhi government has been running an anti-dust campaign. As for the Central Vista, the central government informed the Supreme Court that the work is of national importance, he said, adding that they are currently awaiting reports based on which the Delhi government will proceed.

He said the Delhi government will further be checking the reports in the regard of violation of anti-dust norms at construction sites as well. Rai added that all construction-demolition work is already suspended in Delhi and trucks from outside the city are also banned from entering the national capital.

''We have also started a special bus service to-and-fro government offices so that people don't have to take their private vehicles to come to work. The capacity of metros and buses has already been increased. I would appeal to every one that they should use public transport and avoid using private vehicles as much as they can. During the pandemic, only sitting in the metros and buses was allowed, but now one can travel standing as well," the Delhi environment minister said.

''I would urge all to utilise these provisions so that together we can reduce our share of pollution. There have been no talks about implementing the odd-even rule since we have to consider the Covid situation. We are not in a condition to increase the capacity of buses and metros anymore. These instructions have been issued in view of foreseeable dangers,'' he added.

The air quality in the national capital slipped into the ''severe'' zone again on Thursday with the slow wind speed -- due to a western disturbance affecting northwest India -- allowing accumulation of pollutants.

The city's air quality index read 430 at 3 pm.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet Weather said the skies will clear up on Friday and the situation may improve slightly due to a marginal increase in the wind speed.

However, the relief will be short-lived as another western disturbance will cause the winds to slow down again from Saturday, he said.

Delhi's air quality this November was the worst for the month in seven years with the city witnessing severe pollution on 11 days and not a single day of ''moderate'' or ''better'' air quality, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Experts said though stubble burning remains a major factor behind the spike in the air pollution levels in the early phase of winter, local sources of emissions are the primary reason for highly polluted air in the city in the post-farm fire period.

According to an analysis by the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR, local sources accounted for 78 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi from November 22 to 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)