Naga cultural performance marks second day of Hornbill Festival

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 02-12-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 21:22 IST
The second day of the Hornbill Festival of Nagaland on Thursday witnessed cultural presentations by the 17 major tribes of the state at the picturesque Naga Heritage village, Kisama, some 12 km from here.

Advisor for Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Laisam Simai addressing the gathering as the guest of honour of the cultural extravaganza said northeast states have lots of potential as every state has its own unique identity and has been blessed in every field.

Simai also extended greetings on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Special guest, General Manager of NorthEast Frontier Railway (NFR) Anshul Gupta hoped that trains will reach Kohima in the next few years helping the tourists to reach this destination from different parts of the country.

He said that railways will be a big boost for the economy including job creation for the state.

Railways would also work to provide world-class medical and cultural facilities, etc, which will be operated by the people of the state, he said.

The morning session was marked with folk dances, songs and indigenous games by cultural troupes of Angami, Ao, Chakhesang, Chang, Garo, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Lotha and Phom.

In the afternoon session, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (NER), S H Shyam Kumar appreciated the unique culture and traditions of the Nagas. He said people from the other states should come and enjoy the serene beauty, hospitality, and all the great things that Nagaland has to offer.

Cultural troupes belonging to Pochury, Kachari, Rengma, Sangtam, Sumi, Yimkhiung, Kuki and Zeliang enthralled the visitors in the evening session.

Beside the cultural performance and traditional dances at the main venue in Kohima, the Hornbill Festival extension activities, specially music and adventure tourism are also being held in other six districts including Dimapur, Mokokchung, Peren, Phek, Wokha and Zunheboto.

The 22nd edition of the festival was inaugurated by Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Wednesday.

The Hornbill festival will conclude on December 10.

