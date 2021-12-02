Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT -Fed's Bostic: Eyeing end of Q1 conclusion for bond taper

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 22:19 IST
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told the Reuters Next conference on Thursday it would be appropriate to conclude the tapering of the central bank's bond-buying program by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Bostic also said that if inflation continues to run as high as 4% through next year, that would present a good case for pulling forward interest rate hikes and raising them more than once through the course of 2022.

