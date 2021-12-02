Left Menu

Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg says he will step down

  • Country:
  • Austria

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday he will step down once his conservative People's Party agrees on its next leader after Sebastian Kurz announced he was quitting https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austrian-ex-chancellor-kurz-speak-after-reports-he-is-leaving-politics-2021-12-02 the position earlier the same day.

"I firmly believe that both positions - head of government and leader of the Austrian party with the most votes - should soon once again be held by the same person," Schallenberg said in a statement. "I am therefore making my post as chancellor available as soon as the relevant course has been set within the party."

