Arrivae to hire 500 studio designers

We will hire about 500 Studio designers on payroll and team up with another 1,000 interior designers for these stores, Arrivae founder Yash Kela said.The start-up had raised Rs 50 crore in the first external funding round led by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.We are also partnering with real estate developers to build a training infrastructure for them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 22:23 IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed furniture start-up Arrivae is planning to hire 500 studio designers as it looks to increase the store count by three-fold across the country.

The company at present operates 35 stores in 19 cities.

''While we are already present in all these cities, we aim to go deeper in each of these regions with a three times increase in the number of stores by financial year 2024. We will hire about 500 Studio designers on payroll and team up with another 1,000 interior designers for these stores,'' Arrivae founder Yash Kela said.

The start-up had raised Rs 50 crore in the first external funding round led by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

''We are also partnering with real estate developers to build a training infrastructure for them. Apart from these, our next target is to set up two more business lines; home styling services and organised onsite services that will create an organised supply chain for the contractors,'' Kela said.

