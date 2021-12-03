Left Menu

Creditors approve new business rescue plan for S.Africa's Mango Airline

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 03-12-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 00:28 IST
South African Airways (SAA) said an amended business rescue (BR) plan for its low-cost subsidiary Mango was approved at a meeting of creditors on Thursday, paving the way for the airline to seek an equity partner.

"According to the BR practitioners the process to secure a successful bidder, inclusive of concluding the relevant acquisition agreements, is anticipated to be completed by the end of March 2022," SAA said in a statement.

Business rescue is a form of bankruptcy protection in South Africa.

