U.S. FTC sues to block $40 billion Nvidia deal to buy Arm

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 01:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 01:58 IST
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block U.S. chip supplier Nvidia Corp's $40 billion acquisition of UK chip design provider Arm.

"The FTC's complaint alleges that the combined firm would have the means and incentive to stifle innovative next-generation technologies, including those used to run datacenters and driver-assistance systems in cars", the FTC said in a statement.

