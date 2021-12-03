U.S. FTC sues to block $40 billion Nvidia deal to buy Arm
Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 01:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 01:58 IST
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block U.S. chip supplier Nvidia Corp's $40 billion acquisition of UK chip design provider Arm.
"The FTC's complaint alleges that the combined firm would have the means and incentive to stifle innovative next-generation technologies, including those used to run datacenters and driver-assistance systems in cars", the FTC said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
Advertisement