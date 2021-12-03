Left Menu

U.S. confirms Sullenberger to international aviation post

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2021 05:06 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 05:06 IST
The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed C. B. "Sully" Sullenberger to be the U.S. representative on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations air safety body.

Sullenberger rose to fame in 2009 as a commercial pilot who safely landed an Airbus A320 on New York's Hudson River after hitting a flock of geese - known as the "Miracle on the Hudson" flight.

In September, he said Belarus should be temporarily barred from voting at the council in response to its May diversion of a Ryanair flight.

