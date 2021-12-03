Nepal to ban arrivals from 8 African countries, Hong Kong over Omicron variant
Nepal will ban the entry of travellers who have been in eight African countries and Hong Kong to curb the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, a government spokesman said on Friday.
The ban, which goes into effect at midnight on Friday, covers people who have been in or transiting through South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi and Hong Kong.
