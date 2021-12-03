Left Menu

Musk exercises more options, sells Tesla shares worth $1.01 bln

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 08:55 IST
Musk exercises more options, sells Tesla shares worth $1.01 bln

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.01 billion to meet his tax obligations related to the exercise of options to buy 2.1 million shares, regulatory filings showed on Thursday.

In early November, the world's richest person tweeted that he would sell 10% of his stock if users of the social media platform approved. A majority of them had agreed with the sale. Since Nov. 8, Musk has exercised options to buy 10.7 million shares and sold 10.1 million shares for $10.9 billion.

Following a flurry of options exercise, Musk still has an option to buy about 10 million more shares at $6.24 each, which expires in August next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021