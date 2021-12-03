Left Menu

China's Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown

Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries.Didis one-sentence announcement gave no explanation, but share prices of Didi and other tech companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group have sunk after they were hit by data-security and anti-monopoly crackdowns.Regulators said in July they would step up scrutiny of Chinese tech companies with shares traded on foreign exchanges.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 03-12-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 09:16 IST
China's Didi to leave US stock market amid tech crackdown
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries.

Didi's one-sentence announcement gave no explanation, but share prices of Didi and other tech companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group have sunk after they were hit by data-security and anti-monopoly crackdowns.

Regulators said in July they would step up scrutiny of Chinese tech companies with shares traded on foreign exchanges. Entrepreneurs who are largely shut out of the state-run financial system have raised billions of dollars abroad. But Beijing is tightening control over that and promising to give them more ways to raise money in China.

“After conscientious research, the company will start delisting operations on the New York Stock Exchange immediately and commence preparations to list in Hong Kong,” Didi said on its social media account.

Hong Kong is Chinese territory but has a separate regulatory system that allows foreigners to invest in its stock market. Mainland markets are mostly off-limits to foreign capital.

Didi Chuxing, headquartered in Beijing, raised about $4.4 billion in its June 30 market debut.

Its share price tumbled 25% after the government announced it was investigating how Didi gathered and handled customer data. The company earlier denied a news report it planned to buy back its US shares.

The ruling party sees information gathered about China's public and economy by e-commerce, social media and other private companies as a valuable asset and a security risk.

China's cyberspace regulator said earlier it found “serious violations” in how Didi collected and stored personal information. It said the company was to “rectify problems” but gave no details. Didi was later ordered to remove 25 of its apps from online stores.

Chinese companies have been selling shares abroad for two decades but regulators have yet to say whether the financial structures they use comply with rules that ban foreign ownership of internet companies and limit access to other industries.

The ruling party also is trying to capture more of the value of tech industries for the Chinese public by encouraging companies to sell shares on domestic markets.

Shares in a handful of mainland companies traded in Hong Kong can be bought by Chinese investors through mainland exchanges. Meanwhile, a stock exchange set up to serve entrepreneurs started trading Nov 15 in Beijing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021