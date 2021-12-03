Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 279 points

Equity indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 279.65 points and Nifty up by 83.80 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 279.65 points or 0.48 per cent at 58740.94 at 9.21 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17485.50 at 9.21 am, up by 83.80 points or 0.48 per cent. (ANI)

