Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 279 points

Equity indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 279.65 points and Nifty up by 83.80 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-12-2021 09:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 09:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 279.65 points or 0.48 per cent at 58740.94 at 9.21 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17485.50 at 9.21 am, up by 83.80 points or 0.48 per cent. (ANI)

