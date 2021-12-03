The Man Who Translated His Dream into Reality - Vikas D. Nahar

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Happilo International Private Limited, a brand that had started with government initiatives and a mere investment of Rs.10,000 is today standing on a multi-crore platform under the leadership of Mr.Vikas D Nahar.

Happilo International Private Limited was one of the first few brands to recognize the potential of snacking as a healthy alternative. Today Happilo provides high in quality, low in calories, and nutrient-dense snacks for its consumers.

''We created Happilo with the idea of serving our consumers and ensuring that no one is deprived of nutrient-dense foods. It makes me proud how the brand has succeeded all these years and how welcoming people have been towards Happilo. Today I just have to thank everyone who has been a part of the brand and has believed in it. We wouldn’t be what we are today, without our consumers and stakeholders.'' -Vikas D. Nahar, Founder of Happilo International Private Limited Under the leadership of Mr. Nahar, Happilo grew thrice its size and has expanded into areas such as Financial development, backing startups, smart R&D, and Inventive product creation. Mr. Nahar coming from a farming background understands the value and the importance of nutrition. He understands how everyone should have equal access to nutrient-dense food and to add the same value, Mr. Nahar through Happilo introduced snack packs that start from Rs.20/- Happilo procures its goods directly from the local farmers from across the world, they are specifically handpicked. 85% of Manufacturing is well handled by Women at Happilo. With such initiatives, Happilo empowers and improves the socioeconomic position of all farmers and stakeholders. Today the brand is a prominent D2C brand in Dry Fruits, Nuts, Berries, and Seeds.

Happilo is all set to make its mark in different markets and is initiating the same by demonstrating its engagement in a variety of activities. From owning a DT Motor Sports Team to partnering with Indian Kabaddi Team and Bollywood Movie, Happilo is targeting people from all age groups and spreading Happiness and Love with Happilo. To spill more details on the former information. Happilo has partnered with a DT Car Racing Team which will be led by Sahil Sanjay Shelar as their driver. Sahil has over 17 years of motor racing experience with over 100+ professional races. After setting his mark in countries like Malaysia and Bahrain, Sahil is all set to challenge himself with international motorsport events. Volkswagen would be organizing a race from the 10th December to the 12th December, where Mr. Shelar would be representing the brand and would drive to win.

Happilo is setting its foot heavily in Indian Sports, for the brand has not only partnered with a car racing team but has also partnered with Haryana Steelers Kabaddi Team and is actively associating itself with many other ventures.

''Today with over 100 items, channel partners, and multiple affiliations Happilo has become the most searched brand on Google and in the E-Commerce Industry. We are expecting a business of 300 Cr in the year 2021-2022, this is the same year Happilo completes 5 years of glory. Today you can find Happilo’s products in over 10,000 (Ten thousand) modern Trade &Self Service Super Markets & Retail Outlets, including Nykaa, Instamart, Supr Daily, Udaan, Milkbasket, Snapdeal, Cora Health, and so on. The vision is to build our D2C stronger and reach 50,000 (Fifty Thousand) market places in the next 8 months.'' -Rajiv Singh, Head Brand Marketing & Strategic Alliances at Happilo International Pvt. Ltd.

Happilo has successfully marked its presence today in the Industry and is further enhancing its value with multiple associations in different Industries.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Vikas Nahar, CEO of Happilo International Private Limited.

