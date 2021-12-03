Left Menu

Duranto Express derails in Odisha, none injured

There was no report of any injury due to the incident, it said. Two front wheels of high-capacity parcel van of 12246 YASVANTPUR-HOWRAH Duranto Express has derailed while passing through Haridaspur Railway Station Yard at 11.14 hrs today.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-12-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 13:27 IST
At least two wheels of the parcel van of Duranto Express jumped off the track at Hariudaspur Railway Station in Odisha’s Japur district on Friday, the East Coast Railway said. There was no report of any injury due to the incident, it said. “Two front wheels of high-capacity parcel van of 12246 YASVANTPUR-HOWRAH Duranto Express has derailed while passing through Haridaspur Railway Station Yard at 11.14 hrs today. All passengers are safe,” ECoR said in a statement.

The incident will not affect the movement of train services of the Kharagpur–Bhubaneswar mainline, it said.

“All passenger coaches will be connected with another engine… The restoration of the affected coaches will be done with immediate effect,” the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

