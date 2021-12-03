Crypto Bill Awaited, World's First AI Digital Asset Trading Platform 'Bibox' Enters India

The digital transformation accelerated the need for digital-based solutions in every industry. Not only do these solutions help in addressing the global audience, but they also help businesses to address mass digitization. One such disrupting digital currency that is in rage in this internet era is a cryptocurrency secured by cryptography technology. Almost every cryptocurrency available in the market is a decentralized network that runs on blockchain technology. With no interference of a middleman or central authority, cryptocurrency offers brand new chances and possibilities people around the world. With its huge demand and growing rage, the cryptocurrency market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 billion by 2026. Despite many fair advantages like portability, divisibility, inflation resistance, and transparency the crypto market provides, not every crypto exchange platform has been found to use the full-fledged benefits just discussed. This poor success rate and failed security overpowered the disadvantages of the currency like illegal activities, exchange rate volatility, and vulnerabilities underneath the infrastructure of the blockchain technology. The world's first AI Digital Asset Trading Platform 'Bibox', is entering India to revolutionize and unravel the true potential of decentralized financing in the Indian market at a time when the government is preparing legalization to effectively bar most private cryptocurrencies. Established in 2017, Bibox holds a Swiss VQF financial license and is trusted by more than 10 million users from 160+ countries worldwide. Currently, Bibox has 340+ trading pairs and 240+ coins for users to engage and trade flexibly. The company is the first-of-its-kind to introduce many advanced features to a crypto trading platform. Some of them are earning through crypto, Copy Trading & Bot Trading features, and other services for decentralized financing. When these features are integrated with AI technology, they provide users with unprecedented experiences of efficiency and convenience in crypto trading. Apart from this, the platform is also paired with a simple and user-friendly interface to ease crypto trading for non-techies. Bibox as a company is geared up to launch in full power in India. Maintaining healthy connections with global projects in gaming, NFT, Defi, and more. From a business perspective, the platform is beneficial for traders and global crypto projects. A new section in the platform named ''Selected' has amazing programs like Super Start, S-POOL, Pre-taste, and Global Public Blockchain Club, providing a wide global stage for projects with different needs. With sophisticated technology and solutions to guarantee utmost security and safety to the users, Bibox encourages millions of crypto traders in India and thus occupies the largest market share in the nation's crypto trading. Murali. G (Head of Asia) also informed that they plan to recruit about 50 employees in India with a budget of $10 million for marketing, hiring, and developing crypto-related products and services. Now, Bibox is fully ready, committed to providing Indian users with an extraordinary experience. Check out Bibox's website and start a crypto journey with the world's first AI digital asset trading platform. Website Link: www.bibox.com/en. Image: Bibox excited to serve Indians Namsate India

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)