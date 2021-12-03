Johnson & Johnson listed among the top 100 Best Companies for Women in India in 2021

Avtar, India's premier Diversity, Equity & Inclusion solutions firm, listed Johnson & Johnson as one of the 100 best companies for Women in India in their 'Best Companies for Women in India' study 2021 MUMBAI, India, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson, the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company has been a trailblazer for more than a century in supporting the workforce both at work and outside. So, it's no surprise that Johnson & Johnson once again features in the list of '100 Best Companies for Women in 2021' by Working Mother & Avtar Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI)' and 'Exemplar of Inclusion' in the Working Mother & Avtar Most Inclusive Companies in India (MICI) study. This recognition is testimony to the company's commitment to creating an inclusive environment that respects the dignity and diversity of every employee, especially women.

Talking about Johnson & Johnson's Diversity & Inclusion philosophy, Sonal Jain, India Enterprise Head HR and Consumer Health Head HR, said, ''It is an honour to be recognized by Avtar once again in their Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) study. This is testimony to the tremendous effort of every employee to create a culture of inclusion. Our global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategy centers around three key pillars: advancing our culture of inclusion and innovation; building a diverse and inclusive workforce for the future; better connecting DEI to our businesses to drive innovation and growth. We are living in a moment of profound and meaningful change. Society is demanding more from organizations, including greater accountability and transparency, to accelerate DEI impact. We have a responsibility to meet this moment and drive change within Johnson & Johnson and around the world. Our commitment to DEI helps us to deliver transformative healthcare solutions that drive successful business outcomes.'' Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder – President, Avtar, said, ''This year's study results indicate that companies are consciously evolving in their own Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Maturity. This is primarily based on three factors, viz., their leadership intent, the industry they belong to and the history of their DEI journey thus far. It is noteworthy that the disruptions of 2020, have further accelerated the pace of DEI progress in the Best Companies, with 73% of them having reported an increase in their DEI spend.'' Johnson & Johnson is creating an inclusive culture that values different backgrounds, perspectives and life experiences. They are implementing programs, policies and practices that enable all their employees to feel like they belong at Johnson & Johnson. This includes, training in Inclusive Leadership/Unconscious Bias; making diversity and inclusion part of everyone's goals and objectives for the year and integrated into the overall Performance and Development process.

The company understands that the success of their business hinges on having the best talent in a workforce that reflects the diversity of their patients, consumers, and customers. To do this, Johnson & Johnson is taking action to build Diversity & Inclusion into their recruitment; increasing diversity among their leadership; celebrating diversity through Employee Resource Groups (ERGs).

From remote working to approaching office return dates, balancing caregiving responsibilities, and young children returning to classrooms; employees have shown great resilience adapting to the changes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Amidst this, Johnson & Johnson strives to support the employees and their families—physically, mentally, emotionally, and financially—so that they can bring their best self to work and at home. This is done with the belief that when employees thrive, they can then bring their best selves to work and contribute to the organization's commitment to delivering better health for all.

About Johnson & Johnson At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities, and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body, and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com. Follow us at @JNJNews.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)