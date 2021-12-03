India looking forward to leveraging digital payments stack; in talks with regulators globally: NPCI
India is looking forward to leveraging the stack it has built in the digital payments space and the National Payments Corporation of India NPCI is reaching out to many countries to help them build their own payment systems, its MD CEO Dilip Asbe said on Friday.
- Country:
- India
India is looking forward to leveraging the stack it has built in the digital payments space and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is reaching out to many countries to help them build their own payment systems, its MD & CEO Dilip Asbe said on Friday. Different countries need to build their local stacks as every country has its own local diversity, plans, and complexities, he said while speaking at the InFinity Forum 2021 being organized by IFSCA and Bloomberg virtually.
''We at NPCI strongly believe that every country should have its own stack. India has also started looking at supporting the world around. We work with BIS (Bank of International Settlements), we work with the World Bank.
''We are reaching out to many countries and we have reached out to as many as 50-60 regulators of other countries' governments through the Indian missions. And we really want to leverage the stack which we have built with a lot of effort,'' Asbe said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi to inaugurate IFSCA's InFinity Forum on December 3
Sitharaman announces clearance of two proposals of IFSCA at GIFT City in Gujarat
Sitharaman announces clearance for two proposals of IFSCA at GIFT City; stresses on creating ecosystem for global financial hub
Finance Minister announces clearance to 3 key projects worth Rs 500 crore for IFSCA
Authority notifies IFSCA (Insurance Intermediary) Regulations, 2021 on regulatory framework