Hong Kong shares end lower on Didi delisting; HKEx surges

** Didi Global said it will delist from the New York stock exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, succumbing to pressure from Chinese regulators concerned about data security. ** Tech firms listed in Hong Kong slumped 1.5%.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 03-12-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:27 IST
Hong Kong shares closed lower on Friday as the delisting of Didi from New York spooked investors in tech stocks, although the losses were limited by a gain in stocks of the city's bourse operator. The Hang Seng index fell 0.1% to 23,766.69, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6% to 8,455.45 points.

** For the week, the Hang Seng index retreated 1.3%, while the China Enterprises Index shed 1.4%. ** Didi Global said it will delist from the New York stock exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, succumbing to pressure from Chinese regulators concerned about data security.

** Tech firms listed in Hong Kong slumped 1.5%. ** "This event makes the market believe that the current industry supervision of technology stocks in the mainland will continue," said Kenny Ng, a securities strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai in Hong Kong.

** "The decline in the prices of technology stocks listed in Hong Kong today also reflects this factor." ** Alibaba Group and Bilibili Inc fell 4.6% and 7.2%, respectively, hitting their record lows.

** Tencent and Meituan dropped more than 2% each. ** However, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) jumped 4.4% as investors hoped that the exchange will benefit from an increase in turnover as more Chinese companies may follow Didi's footsteps of listing in Hong Kong.

** HKEx lifted the Hang Seng Index up 45 points, the biggest point contributor to the benchmark. ** Property developer China Aoyuan Group slumped nearly 12% after the developer warned shareholders that it may be unable to pay up a $651.2 million debt due to a liquidity crunch.

