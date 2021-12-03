Building a strong financial industry ecosystem in Karnataka is a priority: Minister

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Friday called on Fintech companies to invest in the state and promised to provide all possible assistance.

He said building a strong financial industry ecosystem across districts in Karnataka is a priority for the government.

''Fintech is a big emerging industry for Karnataka. Building a strong financial industrial ecosystem across districts in Karnataka is a priority for us. Our state is home to India's most popular financial tech companies. Our strong entrepreneurial ecosystem has enabled young professionals to become employers and explore various sectors,'' Nirani said.

''We want the people to explore entrepreneurial opportunities that the state has to offer and be employers and create employment in the state,'' he said.

The Minister was addressing the 52nd Indian Valuers Congress on the topic ''Transforming the Valuation Ecosystem'' here.

Praising the efforts of valuers in overall economic development, he said they play a major role in the future of the state's financial growth.

''Karnataka’s Industrial Policy 2020-2025 has recognised the finance sector to be one of the focus sectors. Our reforms and initiatives are all aimed at preparing Karnataka for the 21st century. Our ambition is to establish Karnataka as a leader in infrastructure and emerging industries,” Nirani added.

