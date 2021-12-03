United Arab Emirates' contract for 80 Rafale planes will support 7,000 jobs in France
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-12-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 15:49 IST
- Country:
- France
The 80 Rafale fighter jets ordered by the United Arab Emirates on Friday will directly support 7,000 jobs in France and guarantee the supply chain of the Dassault Aviation made aircraft until the end of 2031, a French official told journalists.
He also said the UAE deal, the largest order ever for the warplane, would lead to an increase of the monthly Rafale warplane production.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Dassault Aviation
- United Arab Emirates
- Rafale
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France launches new measures against school bullying
Rugby-France team to play New Zealand
India, France discuss disarmament, non-proliferation agenda relating to nuclear, chemical, biological domains
France says it is still short of 150 post-Brexit fishing licences
France: UN's IAEA report on Iran is extremely concerning