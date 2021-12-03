Left Menu

United Arab Emirates' contract for 80 Rafale planes will support 7,000 jobs in France

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-12-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 15:49 IST
United Arab Emirates' contract for 80 Rafale planes will support 7,000 jobs in France
The 80 Rafale fighter jets ordered by the United Arab Emirates on Friday will directly support 7,000 jobs in France and guarantee the supply chain of the Dassault Aviation made aircraft until the end of 2031, a French official told journalists.

He also said the UAE deal, the largest order ever for the warplane, would lead to an increase of the monthly Rafale warplane production.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

