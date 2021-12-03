TVS Emerald announces new finance scheme to home-buyers

Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI): Emerald Haven Realty Ltd (TVS Emerald), the real estate division of TVS Group, on Friday announced the rolling out of new finance scheme for its project TVS Emerald Atrium to home-buyers.

The gated apartment project is part of 18-acre community development 'TVS Emerald Green Acres' coming up in neighbouring Perungalathur.

According to a statement from the company, TVS Emerald rolled out the limited period finance scheme 10:85:5 scheme which allows home-buyers payment flexibility as they need not take up a home loan until two years.

An aspiring home-buyer needs to pay 10 per cent as booking charge and 85 per cent of payment after two years on completion of flooring of the purchased unit. The balance 5 per cent can be payable during the possession of the apartment, the statement said.

The scheme can be availed till December 15, the company said.

''We are delighted at the strong, positive response to our new project TVS Emerald Atrium. To fast-track the project and also offer home-buyers a unique value proposition, we have launched a limited period scheme 10-85:5 scheme,'' president of TVS Emerald Sriram Iyer said.

''The customer is not required to take a loan or have a financial burden till two years from the day of booking thereby ensuring savings on pre-emi of upto Rs 6 lakh,'' he said.

Spread across 2.5 acre, TVS Emerald Atrium comprises four towers, eight-storeyed building with spacious 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments ranging in carpet areas from 567 square foot to 845 square foot. The units are priced at Rs 49 lakh onwards, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)