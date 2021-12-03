Confident of reaching 1,000 ICU beds in 2-3 years: CIPACA

CIPACA, the leading rural Intensive Care Unit provider on Friday said it was confident of reaching 1,000 ICU beds over the next two-three years as its rural ICU mission gathers momentum.

The company said its disruptive model has not only gathered space, but also achieved desired outcomes in the sector, thereby supplementing the government's initiatives in improving emergency care delivery in the hinterlands of the country.

CIPACA, which started services in 2015, said in a release that it has been able to make small hospitals in rural areas offer affordable top class ICU services without a worry on sustenance of their operations and create job opportunities for educated rural young women through adequate training programme.

In the last six months, CIPCA not only expanded its presence beyond Tamil Nadu, but also reached states like Tripura to manage ICU operations. Currently, CIPACA manages 24x7 ICU operations in 15 hospitals located in the hinterlands across South, West and Eastern parts of the country.

''We are happy to report on the impressive progress we are making on the rural ICU mission. It is no mean feat to make available top class ICU and emergency services in the remotest parts of the country in a short period'', CIPACA founder and Managing Director, Dr Raja Amarnath said.

''One can see the real benefits of our mission in the hospitals we have tied-up. Each one of them is providing golden hour treatment at an affordable price. We have been recognized as Best Quality Rural ICU care providers at national level'', he said.

CIPACA claimed its model helped arrest loss of revenue about 30-50 per cent to small hospitals due to quality ICU care and the hospitals also managed to widen the scope of healthcare services.

The Director of MS Multispecialty Hospital at Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh, Dr Suresh Babu said, ''while we have well-structured 24x7 ICU operations, CIPACA's entry has given us confidence to add more specialties'' ''We will add paediatrics and general surgery operations soon.'' CIPACA said running ICU operations require well-trained para-medical staff and medical technicians. Many hospitals had to shut their ICU operations in the past due to non-availability of trained staff and other viable issues, it said.

CIPACA has been focusing on bridging the skill gap through its own ICU staff training programmes, the statement added.

