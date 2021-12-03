Left Menu

Updated: 03-12-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:39 IST
Acclaimed international film director Alan Arumugam brings an era-defining collaboration to Indian Cinema
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI/PNN): International writer-director Ilanthirayan Alan Arumugam is creating a new spark in the world of Cinema. His psychological thriller, AIYAI: Wrathful Soul has gripped the attention of critics and viewers worldwide. Alan's current project in pre-production is ROCADA, an action-thriller Hollywood/Australian studio collaboration involving A-List stars and technicians.

Next on the slate, is the highly anticipated 14th-century war-drama feature film, The Nine Knights; a prestigious Indian-International co-production. The film will portray stunning aesthetics and visuals of the Indian subcontinent in the medieval era. Top Indian actors and a world-renowned crew will help bring the film to life. With universal themes, The Nine Knights will be a trailblazing, new experience for Indian and international audiences. It will be followed by a war drama-The Forgotten 1943, based on an untold story from World War II. An Australian Filmmaker with Indian roots, Alan's impressive line-up of films speaks volumes on his vision, versatility, and creativity.

Alan believes his art form will break boundaries and open doors to a million possibilities. In his own words, "Through my films, I aim to create impact; for that I incorporate unique styles of visual storytelling, blending cinematic realism with commercial elements and bringing original stories that transcend the boundaries of traditional genres. I draw my inspiration from my unusual real-life experiences, historical events, and the beauty and might of nature; I would like to establish special connections with my audience and stir their imaginations to whole new levels." This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

