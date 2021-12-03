EV maker Etrio expands footprints to Maharashtra; sets up dealership in Mumbai

EV maker Etrio has expanded its footprints to Maharashtra with the setting up of a dealership in the financial capital, which will also cover two other districts, Thane and Navi Mumbai, in the state.

At its Mumbai dealership, Etrio will showcase and sell its wide range of electric vehicle models, including electric 3-wheelers, for the cargo and passenger segments, the company said in a statement.

The new dealership will cater to both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) segments, it said.

Currently, Etrio is present in five states and plans to expand to 10 states and over 20 locations by the end of this fiscal.

It already has announced its plans to launch a slew of high-performance 3-wheelers in the next two quarters and will also introduce new cargo 4 wheelers range starting with the 1-ton payload segment in the next few years.

The company claims that it is the first and only EV manufacturer in the domestic space that has introduced a unique dealership and leasing model to scale rapidly across the country.

The dealership in Maharashtra will be able to cover three key districts of the state -- Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, the company said.

''We are delighted to announce our dealership in Mumbai, which will enable us to reach customers in three key districts of Maharashtra – Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane,'' Deepak M V, founder CEO of Etrio, said.

With this dealership, Etrio is going beyond its normal 3S dealership model (sales, service and spares), by setting up Etrio hubs via introducing the ambit of charging infrastructure and driver training centres at the dealership centre itself, he said.

''Therefore, essentially, we are setting up a miniature EV ecosystem that will holistically aid the local EV adoption,'' he said.

Etrio's current portfolio has EV products across payload ranging from 350-700 kg, including a 3-wheeler product range in both cargo and passenger segments under the brand name 'Touro' and a retrofitted (ICE to EV converted) e-LCV Tata Ace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)