Left Menu

EV maker Etrio expands footprints to Maharashtra; sets up dealership in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:40 IST
EV maker Etrio expands footprints to Maharashtra; sets up dealership in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

EV maker Etrio has expanded its footprints to Maharashtra with the setting up of a dealership in the financial capital, which will also cover two other districts, Thane and Navi Mumbai, in the state.

At its Mumbai dealership, Etrio will showcase and sell its wide range of electric vehicle models, including electric 3-wheelers, for the cargo and passenger segments, the company said in a statement.

The new dealership will cater to both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) segments, it said.

Currently, Etrio is present in five states and plans to expand to 10 states and over 20 locations by the end of this fiscal.

It already has announced its plans to launch a slew of high-performance 3-wheelers in the next two quarters and will also introduce new cargo 4 wheelers range starting with the 1-ton payload segment in the next few years.

The company claims that it is the first and only EV manufacturer in the domestic space that has introduced a unique dealership and leasing model to scale rapidly across the country.

The dealership in Maharashtra will be able to cover three key districts of the state -- Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, the company said.

''We are delighted to announce our dealership in Mumbai, which will enable us to reach customers in three key districts of MaharashtraMumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane,'' Deepak M V, founder CEO of Etrio, said.

With this dealership, Etrio is going beyond its normal 3S dealership model (sales, service and spares), by setting up Etrio hubs via introducing the ambit of charging infrastructure and driver training centres at the dealership centre itself, he said.

''Therefore, essentially, we are setting up a miniature EV ecosystem that will holistically aid the local EV adoption,'' he said.

Etrio's current portfolio has EV products across payload ranging from 350-700 kg, including a 3-wheeler product range in both cargo and passenger segments under the brand name 'Touro' and a retrofitted (ICE to EV converted) e-LCV Tata Ace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021