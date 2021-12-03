Bank of Montreal beats profit estimates, raises dividend by 25%

Bank of Montreal beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Friday, as strong growth across all major businesses drove adjusted earnings 38% higher from a year earlier, and lifted its dividend by 25%.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.23 billion ($1.77 billion), or C$3.33 per share, in the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with C$1.61 billion, or C$2.41 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$3.21 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's fourth-biggest lender said it would pay a dividend of C$1.33, up from C$1.06 in each of the last six quarters.

