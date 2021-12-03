Left Menu

Bank of Montreal beats profit estimates, raises dividend by 25%

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 03-12-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:41 IST
Bank of Montreal beats profit estimates, raises dividend by 25%
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Bank of Montreal beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Friday, as strong growth across all major businesses drove adjusted earnings 38% higher from a year earlier, and lifted its dividend by 25%.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.23 billion ($1.77 billion), or C$3.33 per share, in the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with C$1.61 billion, or C$2.41 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$3.21 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's fourth-biggest lender said it would pay a dividend of C$1.33, up from C$1.06 in each of the last six quarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021