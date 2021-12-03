Euro zone bond yields edge up, eyes on ECB, U.S. jobs data

Eurozone bond yields edged up on Friday as investors focused on the European Central Bank and U.S. jobs data at the end of a volatile week which featured sharp falls linked to fears of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Yields this week also saw upward pressures during the week as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it could end bond purchases earlier than previously anticipated amid concerns over higher inflation.

The focus was on the ECB on Friday, where President Christine Lagarde said the bank may set policy for a relatively short period at this month's meeting given heightened uncertainty. Bonds largely shrugged off the speech and Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was unchanged at -0.37% by 1113 GMT after a sharp fall on Thursday that pushed it to the lowest since September.

Italian 10-year yields were down less than a basis point to 0.95%. That pushed the closely watched risk premium over German peers further down to 131 bps, after it rose to the highest since November 2020 earlier this week. "Most of (Lagarde's) comments were similar to comments made previously except perhaps for faint signs of worry about the current COVID wave," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rate strategist at ING in London.

Lagarde appeared to reiterate ECB sources, which earlier this week told Reuters a growing number of ECB governors are considering delaying part of a decision on whether to end their pandemic emergency bond purchases in March and how much debt to buy thereafter given the uncertain economic outlook. Bouvet said the bloc's bond markets have largely shrugged off the potential decision delay.

"I think, the delay in long-term (quantitative easing) decision is false good news for markets. It prolongs the period of uncertainty and the ECB may take a more hawkish decision if it waits for the current wave to be over," he said. The ECB remains in focus with chief economist Philip Lane due to speak at 1300 GMT.

The U.S. non-farm payrolls data release will follow at 1330 GMT, which a Reuters poll expects to add another 550,000 jobs in November, up from 531,000 in October. Investors will also be watching for whether the labour participation rate improves, which would remove some overheating pressure.

"If participation continues to fall, nervousness should increase as the Fed clearly indicates less tolerance for high inflation, which is no longer judged to be transitory," said Lara Mohtadi, an analyst at SEB. Following the session close, Fitch Rating will review Italy's credit rating, which it ranks one notch above junk with a stable outlook.

