3 dead, 13 injured as bus rams into truck

Three people were killed and 13 others injured on Friday as a private bus rammed into a truck from behind in the Bassi area of Jaipur district, police said. Police said the bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 18:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed and 13 others injured on Friday as a private bus rammed into a truck from behind in the Bassi area of Jaipur district, police said. The accident occurred near Mohanpura where a private bus coming from Uttar Pradesh rammed into a truck from behind in which three persons were killed and 13 others sustained injuries. The deceased were identified as Ramkesh, 52, Sarfaraz, 27, and Rinku Katara, 42. Police said the bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

