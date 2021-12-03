3 dead, 13 injured as bus rams into truck

Three people were killed and 13 others injured on Friday as a private bus rammed into a truck from behind in the Bassi area of Jaipur district, police said. The accident occurred near Mohanpura where a private bus coming from Uttar Pradesh rammed into a truck from behind in which three persons were killed and 13 others sustained injuries. The deceased were identified as Ramkesh, 52, Sarfaraz, 27, and Rinku Katara, 42. Police said the bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)