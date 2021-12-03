23 e-commerce entities engaged to promote e-marketing of handloom products

The India Handloom Brand (IHB) was launched for branding and promotion of high-quality, niche handloom products with zero defects and zero effect on the environment. 1714 registrations have been issued as on 31.10.2021 & the State-wise registration figures are at Annexure-I. IHB products are largely sold by private enterprises & reporting of sale figures by these handloom enterprises is voluntary in nature. Sales of Rs. 1102.69 crore has been reported by these agencies as on 31.10.2021.

In order to promote e-marketing of handloom products including IHB products, 23 e-commerce entities have been engaged. Total sales of Rs. 134.35 crore have been reported by these e-commerce portals as on 31.10.2021. IHB registered holders are also facilitated for participation in domestic and international marketing expos/events for brand promotion.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)