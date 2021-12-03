Left Menu

Dec 4 will be celebrated as 'Private Security Day' internationally: CAPSI

Dec 4 will be celebrated as 'Private Security Day' internationally: CAPSI
To recognise the role of private security industry and private security guards in the nation-building process, the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) on Friday decided to celebrate December 4 as the 'Private Security Day'.

'Private Security Day' will be celebrated internationally as all the leading global organisations and companies have agreed to the CAPSI proposal, claimed Kunwar Vikram Singh, chairman of the apex body of the private security industry.

''December 4 is a special day for the entire private security industry in India and across the world as it was on this day that former president Pratibha Patil had inaugurated the CAPSI's Annual Security Leadership Summit in 2009,'' said a statement quoting Singh.

''It is also a solemn occasion for us to honour the contributions of the private security industry during the COVID-19 pandemic which created havoc in India and across the world. We will also pay tributes to our brave private security personnel who died while serving humanity during the pandemic,'' he added.

A number of events have been planned to commemorate the day, including distribution of certificates and prizes to recognise the services of the security personnel.

CAPSI, functioning as a federal body, represents the interest of the entire Private Security Industry (PSI) of India. It operates through its state chapters constituted in every state of India. Each State Chapter is governed by an executive council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

