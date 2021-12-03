China's Guangdong to send working group to indebted Evergrande
The government of southern China's Guangdong province said it will send a working group to China Evergrande, at the company's request, to oversee the indebted developer's risk management and urge a strengthening of internal controls.
The province's government added in a statement on Friday it had summoned Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan, after the company, which is based in the Guangdong city of Shenzhen, warned it may be unable to make a payment under a $260 million guarantee obligation.
