Union minister Naik visits JNPT; briefed about container port's expansion plans

The Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Tourism Shripad Naik on Friday visited the country's premier container traffic port JNPT.

The minister was briefed by the officials about the port's future expansion plans as well as a host of initiatives undertaken by it to enhance its ease of doing business, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) said in a statement.

These initiatives include the recently launched 'Dwarf Container Train' service, coastal berth, green port initiatives, multi-product SEZ, centralised parking plaza, dry ports, digitisation initiatives, and the progress of the Vadhavan port and other JNPT-led multimodal infrastructure projects through a presentation, it said.

During his visit, Naik closely observed the port operations and was apprised of several infrastructure projects undertaken by the port, enabling it to offer world-class services to the global maritime and exporter-importer community, JNPT said in the statement.

The minister, during his visit to various terminals at JNPT at Navi Mumbai, engaged with several stakeholders of the port and explored numerous tech-enabled 'Smart Port Initiatives' that are being undertaken to optimise terminal operations in order to further enhance the port's efficiency and competence, it said.

In addition, the minister also experienced the RMQC crane simulator, used for training efficient and skilled crane operators, who are an integral and core part of the port operations, according to the JNPT statement.

