China c.bank says Evergrande debt issue won't affect long-term funding

China's central bank on Friday responded to China Evergrande's announcement that it may be unable to meet debt obligations by saying short-term risks of individual developers would not affect mid to long-term funding in the market.

In apparently coordinated statements late on Friday evening, China's banking and insurance regulator said the Evergrande issue was an individual case that would not affect the industry's normal operations, while the securities regulator said the spillover risk was controllable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)