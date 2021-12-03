Dutch say passengers from S.Africa have COVID-19 despite vaccination, preflight testing

Dutch health authorities on Friday said that a significant number of passengers on flights from South Africa over the past week have tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival despite having been vaccinated and testing negative before departure.

"It shows that the virus is spreading easily and that is worrying," said Bert van de Velden, director of the regional health authority for Kennemerland, which includes Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)