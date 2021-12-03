Left Menu

CISF nabs man with 4 bullets at Delhi airport

Updated: 03-12-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 20:29 IST
CISF nabs man with 4 bullets at Delhi airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  India

A Frankfurt-bound Indian passenger was held by CISF personnel at the IGI Airport here for allegedly carrying four live bullets in an alleged unauthorised manner, officials said on Friday.

The .22 caliber bullets were recovered late Thursday night from the hand bag of the passenger identified as B S Rathore.

He was supposed to board a Lufthansa airlines flight.

As carrying arms and ammunition is banned from being taken inside an aircraft and after the passenger could not furnish a government authorisation for carrying the live bullets, he was handed over to the local police that booked him under sections of the Arms Act, they said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to secure and provide a counter-terrorist cover to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. PTI NES CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

