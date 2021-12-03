EU's Sefcovic urges Britain to conclude medicines deal for N. Ireland

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic urged London on Friday to conclude a deal to allow medicines to flow easily from Britain to Northern Ireland as well as other issues concerning trade to the British province.

"Time to get medicines across the finish line and show strong political will to advance on the rest. This will translate into real benefits for all communities in NI," Sefcovic said in a tweet after a virtual meeting with British Brexit Minister David Frost, adding they would meet again next Friday.

