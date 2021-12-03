Left Menu

EU's Sefcovic urges Britain to conclude medicines deal for N. Ireland

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 03-12-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 20:55 IST
EU's Sefcovic urges Britain to conclude medicines deal for N. Ireland
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic urged London on Friday to conclude a deal to allow medicines to flow easily from Britain to Northern Ireland as well as other issues concerning trade to the British province.

"Time to get medicines across the finish line and show strong political will to advance on the rest. This will translate into real benefits for all communities in NI," Sefcovic said in a tweet after a virtual meeting with British Brexit Minister David Frost, adding they would meet again next Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021