Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the Centre did not allow an event planned by the AAP government at Safdarjung Railway station to see off the first free train for Ayodhya with 1,000 senior citizens.We had arranged for a programme at the station to see off devotees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:04 IST
Centre didn’t allow Delhi govt's event to see off pilgrims leaving for Ayodhya, claims Kejriwal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the Centre did not allow an event planned by the AAP government at Safdarjung Railway station to see off the first free train for Ayodhya with 1,000 senior citizens.

''We had arranged for a programme at the station to see off devotees. Centre government did not allow for the same. Now they are not allowing the media to speak to devotees. I want to tell the government that this type of behaviour is not appropriate. May God bless you,'' he tweeted.

Devotees could be heard chanting ''Jai Shree Ram'' at the station where the chief minister had gone to flag off the train.

Under the ''Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana'', the Delhi government bears the expenditure of the entire pilgrimage of a number of senior citizens to 13 circuits, including places like Puri, Rameswaram, Shirdi, Mathura, Haridwar and Tirupati.

Any resident of the national capital aged 60 or above can avail the scheme after acquiring a certificate from their local MLA, stating that they live in the legislator's constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

