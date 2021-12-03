Significant gaps still remain after EU talks, UK's Frost says
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:27 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said on Friday there were still significant gaps between its position and the European Union over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland and it was ready to take unilateral action if needed.
"The gap between our positions is still significant and progress on many issues has been quite limited," Britain's Brexit minister David Frost said in a statement.
"Our position remains as before: that the threshold has been met to use Article 16 safeguards."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northern
- Britain
- European Union
- post-Brexit
- Brexit
- David Frost
- Ireland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's National Grid boosts annual earnings outlook
Britain's Prince Charles in Cairo, first visit since 2006
Britain's National Grid confident of meeting winter demand
Britain scales back high speed rail plan, drawing 'betrayal' criticism
Britain to fine water companies releasing sewage into rivers