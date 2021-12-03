Left Menu

CCI closes case against Intel; finds no evidence of unfair biz practices

The Competition Commission on Friday closed a four year-old case against Intel Corporation after concluding that there was no abuse of dominant position by the chip maker. The set of files provided by Intel were sufficient for the informant to develop its server-boards, as per the opinion of the informants own experts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:30 IST
CCI closes case against Intel; finds no evidence of unfair biz practices
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission on Friday closed a four year-old case against Intel Corporation after concluding that there was no abuse of dominant position by the chip maker. ''The Commission is of the opinion that no case of contravention of the provisions of Section 4 of the Act by the OP is made out in the present matter,'' as per the order. Section 4 of the Competition Act pertains to abuse of dominant position. Opposite party (OP) refers to Intel. The complaint was filed by Velankani Electronics Pvt Ltd, which is engaged in designing and manufacturing electronic products in India, including servers. The server has various sub-assemblies such as processor, server-board, chassis, memory disk, among others. It sought to manufacture its own server-board and for making a workable server, the server-board needed to interface with the processor manufactured by Intel. For manufacturing such a compatible server board, it required access to the reference design files and simulation files of server-boards from Intel. However, as per Velankani, Intel refused to provide such files. An investigation was carried out in the matter by the investigation arm of CCI, the Director General (DG), which concluded that there was no denial of access to any file by Intel. The set of files provided by Intel were sufficient for the informant to develop its server-boards, as per the opinion of the informant's own experts. The DG noted that the firm was given access to the important resources prepared by Intel for designing a server-board. The regulator said that ''the Commission is of the opinion that there was no deliberate denial of any requisite file (reference design file or simulation file) by the OP to the Informant.'' Resultantly, as Intel is not found to have denied access to the informant to any requisite reference design files and/or simulation files, no abuse of dominant position can be attributed to it, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021