Left Menu

DNB seeks to overturn Sbanken takeover ban

The NCA must now decide whether to approve the merger or forward the appeal to the Norwegian Competition Tribunal, which could either rule on the case or send it back to the NCA for further deliberation. "(DNB) is of the view that the offer should have been approved by the NCA without conditions," the bank said in a statement. More than 90% of Sbanken's shareholders had accepted DNB's offer, which was backed by the board and management of both banks.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:33 IST
DNB seeks to overturn Sbanken takeover ban

Norwegian bank DNB said on Friday it had lodged an appeal seeking to overturn a ban on its planned takeover of online rival Sbanken.

The Norwegian Competition Authority (NCA) last month blocked the proposed 11.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.21 billion) acquisition, arguing the deal would hurt customers in the mutual funds market. The NCA must now decide whether to approve the merger or forward the appeal to the Norwegian Competition Tribunal, which could either rule on the case or send it back to the NCA for further deliberation.

"(DNB) is of the view that the offer should have been approved by the NCA without conditions," the bank said in a statement. More than 90% of Sbanken's shareholders had accepted DNB's offer, which was backed by the board and management of both banks. ($1 = 9.1837 Norwegian crowns)

Also Read: Norwegians should wear face masks more, PM says

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021