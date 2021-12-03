Rakesh Tikait shortlisted for award
PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has been shortlisted for the 21st Century Icon Awards given annually by London-based Squared Watermelon company, a BKU leader said on Friday.
The award will be presented on December 10, BKU's Uttar Pradesh vice-president Rajbir Singh said.
''I am not going to London to take this award because I am busy with the protest,'' Tikait told PTI over the phone.
He said he will accept the award when all the farmers' demands have been met.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
