Tunisia reports first case of Omicron - heath minister tells local media
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:25 IST
Tunisia reported its first infection from the new coronavirus variant Omicron, Heath Minister Ali Mrabet told local media on Friday.
The minister said the infected person was a 23-year-old man from Congo who came to Tunisia from Istanbul airport.
