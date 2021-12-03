Left Menu

UPDATE 2-DNB seeks to overturn Sbanken takeover ban

Norway's DNB, the country's largest bank, said on Friday it had lodged an appeal seeking to overturn a ban on its planned takeover of online rival Sbanken . The Norwegian Competition Authority (NCA) last month blocked the proposed 11.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.21 billion) acquisition, arguing the deal would hurt customers in the mutual funds market.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:31 IST
UPDATE 2-DNB seeks to overturn Sbanken takeover ban

Norway's DNB, the country's largest bank, said on Friday it had lodged an appeal seeking to overturn a ban on its planned takeover of online rival Sbanken .

The Norwegian Competition Authority (NCA) last month blocked the proposed 11.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.21 billion) acquisition, arguing the deal would hurt customers in the mutual funds market. The NCA must now decide whether to approve the merger or forward the appeal to the Norwegian Competition Tribunal, which could either rule on the case or send it back to the NCA for further deliberation.

"(DNB) is of the view that the offer should have been approved by the NCA without conditions," the bank said in a statement. While the size of each bank's market share was business-sensitive information, and not published by the NCA, the combined entity would have become "clearly the largest provider" of mutual funds, the NCA said in August.

DNB on Friday said that if the deal was permitted, it was prepared to transfer most of Sbanken's fund distribution operations, including a portfolio of customers and the right to utilise technology and other assets to a third-party buyer. An NCA spokesperson was not immediately available for comment on Friday. The agency has argued however that separating Sbanken's funds business from the banking operation could still weaken competition in the market.

More than 90% of Sbanken's shareholders had accepted DNB's offer, which was backed by the board and management of both banks. DNB was advised by in-house broker DNB Markets while Sbanken was advised by Arctic Securities. ($1 = 9.1837 Norwegian crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021