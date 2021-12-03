UPDATE 2-DNB seeks to overturn Sbanken takeover ban

Norway's DNB, the country's largest bank, said on Friday it had lodged an appeal seeking to overturn a ban on its planned takeover of online rival Sbanken .

The Norwegian Competition Authority (NCA) last month blocked the proposed 11.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.21 billion) acquisition, arguing the deal would hurt customers in the mutual funds market. The NCA must now decide whether to approve the merger or forward the appeal to the Norwegian Competition Tribunal, which could either rule on the case or send it back to the NCA for further deliberation.

"(DNB) is of the view that the offer should have been approved by the NCA without conditions," the bank said in a statement. While the size of each bank's market share was business-sensitive information, and not published by the NCA, the combined entity would have become "clearly the largest provider" of mutual funds, the NCA said in August.

DNB on Friday said that if the deal was permitted, it was prepared to transfer most of Sbanken's fund distribution operations, including a portfolio of customers and the right to utilise technology and other assets to a third-party buyer. An NCA spokesperson was not immediately available for comment on Friday. The agency has argued however that separating Sbanken's funds business from the banking operation could still weaken competition in the market.

More than 90% of Sbanken's shareholders had accepted DNB's offer, which was backed by the board and management of both banks. DNB was advised by in-house broker DNB Markets while Sbanken was advised by Arctic Securities. ($1 = 9.1837 Norwegian crowns)

