Left Menu

UK's Sainsbury's postpones Christmas parties due to Omicron emergence

British supermarket group Sainsbury's has postponed all Christmas parties until the new year due to the emergence of the coronavirus Omicron variant in the United Kingdom. Sainsbury's is one of Britain's biggest private sector employers with a staff of 189,000, trading from more than 600 supermarkets, over 800 convenience stores plus the Argos chain. However, its current guidance is that there is no need for people to cancel Christmas parties.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-12-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 22:37 IST
UK's Sainsbury's postpones Christmas parties due to Omicron emergence
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British supermarket group Sainsbury's has postponed all Christmas parties until the new year due to the emergence of the coronavirus Omicron variant in the United Kingdom.

Sainsbury's is one of Britain's biggest private sector employers with a staff of 189,000, trading from more than 600 supermarkets, over 800 convenience stores plus the Argos chain. "We have...asked all of our teams to postpone their celebrations until the new year and we will make sure that no one is out of pocket as a result of this decision," Chief Executive Simon Roberts said in a statement.

"We are doing everything we can to protect Christmas for our colleagues and our customers and keep everyone safe," he said, adding that talks were held with the store employee representative group before the decision was made. There have been 42 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Britain.

The government has made it compulsory for people to wear masks on public transport and in shops to curb the spread of the variant. However, its current guidance is that there is no need for people to cancel Christmas parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021