Raj govt increases amounts to be reimbursed under Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana

The Rajasthan government on Friday approved an increase in the amount it would reimburse to hospitals for different medical procedures under the Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana.

It has also approved the construction of three Minority Girls Residential Schools in the state and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given nod for an additional budgetary provision of Rs 15.10 crore for the construction of each these schools, according to an official statement.

The schools will be constructed in Sikar, at Burhan Ka Tala village in Barmer district and Pahari in Bharatpur district, it said In the decision regarding the Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, the amount to be reimbursed to hospitals for different medical procedures and health packages under yojana has been increased, according to the statement.

With this decision, more big and new private hospitals in the state will be able to join the scheme, it said.

The chief minister has now approved the addition of 15 more new packages under the health benefit package. Under the scheme, patients will now be able to get free treatment related to organ and tissue transplant surgery and its post-transplant medication, arthroscopy, general surgery related to gastrointestinal bleeding and various neurosurgeries, the statement said. The state government will bear an estimated financial burden of Rs 350 crore on this increase in the rates of health benefit packages, an official statement said. The state government had launched the scheme on May 1 to provide free health treatment. Under the scheme, cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh is being provided through 471 registered private hospitals along with government hospitals.

