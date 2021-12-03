Tributes, protests mark 37th anniversary of Bhopal gas tragedy

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel led the state in paying tributes to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy, known as the world's worst industrial disaster, on its 37th anniversary here on Friday.

Patel, along with several religious leaders, offered prayers to the departed souls and observed two-minute silence in remembrance of the victims at Barkatullah Bhawan here.

The leak of methyl isocyanate, a toxic gas, from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984, killed over 3,000 people and left 1.02 lakh others affected.

A number of survivors of the tragedy, led by a group of NGOs, gathered near Bhopal Talkies and took out a march to the now defunct Union Carbide factory, where they held a protest to highlight the demand of medical care among other things.

During the march, the protesters carried placards that read ''Why are more than 500 women widowed by the Bhopal gas disaster being denied their pension that was promised by (MP) CM?'' and ''Why has the MP government failed to provide employment to any gas victims or their children while it was sitting on (Rs) 85 crore or USD 11.6 million for the last 10 years?'' Near the Union Carbide factory, the protesters burnt the effigy of Jim Fittering, Chief Executive Officer of Dow Chemical which has taken over the defunct company, said a press statement issued by Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Stationary Karmachari Sangh, Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Samiti, Bhopal Group of Information and Action, and Children Against Dow Carbide.

It demanded that Dow Chemical accept the legal responsibility of cleaning up the area contaminated due to the `reckless dumping of hazardous waste by its current subsidiary, Union Carbide'. PTI LAL NP KRK KRK

