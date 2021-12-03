DNB seeks to overturn Sbanken takeover ban

Norway's DNB, the country's largest bank, said on Friday it had lodged an appeal seeking to overturn a ban on its planned takeover of online rival Sbanken . The Norwegian Competition Authority (NCA) last month blocked the proposed 11.1 billion Norwegian crown ($1.21 billion) acquisition, arguing the deal would hurt customers in the mutual funds market.

"(DNB) is of the view that the offer should have been approved by the NCA without conditions," the bank said in a statement. While the size of each bank's market share was business-sensitive information, and not published by the NCA, the combined entity would have become "clearly the largest provider" of mutual funds, the NCA said in August.

DNB on Friday said that if the deal was permitted, it was prepared to transfer most of Sbanken's fund distribution operations, including a portfolio of customers and the right to utilise technology and other assets to a third-party buyer. "This is not new to us, it's something DNB has proposed during the process, and which we have concluded is insufficient," Gjermund Nese, the NCA's director in charge of the banking industry, told Reuters.

He said the case will soon be forwarded to the Norwegian Competition Tribunal, which in turn will either issue a ruling or send it back to the NCA for further deliberation. More than 90% of Sbanken's shareholders had accepted DNB's offer, which was backed by the board and management of both banks.

DNB was advised by in-house broker DNB Markets while Sbanken was advised by Arctic Securities. ($1 = 9.1837 Norwegian crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)