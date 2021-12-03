Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 23:49 IST
REUTERS NEXT-Waymo has tens of thousands people on San Francisco robotaxi waitlist, co-CEO says

Waymo has given hundreds of people robotaxi rides since its test rollout in San Francisco in August, with tens of thousands more residents sitting on a wait list, the Alphabet Inc company's co-chief executive said on Friday at the Reuters Next conference.

