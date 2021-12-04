Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-IMF's Georgieva: U.S. needs to address inflation, but not everyone does

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 01:51 IST
REUTERS NEXT-IMF's Georgieva: U.S. needs to address inflation, but not everyone does

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday told the Reuters Next conference that U.S. policymakers need to take steps to address the high rate of inflation but that such hefty price pressures are not being observed universally around the world, allowing other economies to change policy at their own pace.

Georgieva said the strength of the U.S. economy has positive spillover effects around the world even as it raises the risks that other countries may have to respond with interest rate increases if the Federal Reserve reduces its accommodative policy stance in the months ahead, as most now expect. (Reporting By Dan Burns; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
2
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
3
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
4
A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021